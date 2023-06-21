Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSNY shares. Fox Advisors began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $3.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $13.36.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK ( NASDAQ:PSNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $546.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

