Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.75

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.75 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 10.30 ($0.13). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 10.10 ($0.13), with a volume of 43,535 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Princess Private Equity in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Princess Private Equity Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.35. The company has a market capitalization of £6.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Princess Private Equity Cuts Dividend

About Princess Private Equity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a €0.37 ($0.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 3.95%. Princess Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29,600.00%.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

