Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Shares Down 0.4%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.45 and last traded at $41.64. 4,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 17,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.81.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $199.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85.

Get Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 635.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,244,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $660,000.

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.