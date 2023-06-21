ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) & QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Critical Survey

QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) and ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

QBE Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. ProAssurance pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. QBE Insurance Group pays out -95.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ProAssurance pays out -399.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ProAssurance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of QBE Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of ProAssurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of ProAssurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QBE Insurance Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 ProAssurance 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for QBE Insurance Group and ProAssurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ProAssurance has a consensus target price of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 37.02%. Given ProAssurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProAssurance is more favorable than QBE Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares QBE Insurance Group and ProAssurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QBE Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A ProAssurance -0.28% 0.78% 0.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QBE Insurance Group and ProAssurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QBE Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.31) -34.57 ProAssurance $1.11 billion 0.72 -$400,000.00 ($0.05) -296.74

QBE Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProAssurance. ProAssurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QBE Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ProAssurance beats QBE Insurance Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as risk management solutions. It also manages Lloyd's syndicates, as well as provides investment management services. The company operates in Australia, North America, Asia, the Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. QBE Insurance Group Limited was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance, such as guaranteed cost policies, policyholder dividend policies, retrospectively rated policies, and deductible policies, as well as alternative market solutions that include program design, fronting, claims administration, risk management, SPC rental, asset management, and SPC management services for individual companies, agencies, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1729, which underwrites property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance. It markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal business development team. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

