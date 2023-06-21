Probe Gold (CVE:PRB) PT Set at C$3.25 by Canaccord Genuity Group

Probe Gold (CVE:PRB – Get Rating) has been given a C$3.25 target price by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 96.97% from the company’s current price.
Probe Gold Price Performance
CVE PRB opened at C$1.65 on Monday. Probe Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.23. The firm has a market cap of C$249.83 million and a P/E ratio of -11.15.
About Probe Gold
