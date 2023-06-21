Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 427 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

