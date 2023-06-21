Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in Public Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Public Storage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.44.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of PSA stock opened at $285.02 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $357.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.58 and its 200 day moving average is $292.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

