Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Whirlpool by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.0 %

WHR stock opened at $146.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $178.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -19.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

