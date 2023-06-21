Profound Medical Corp. to Post FY2027 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Profound Medical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.06. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 378.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Profound Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,778,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 899,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 47.0% in the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 648,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 207,409 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 61.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 512,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 194,893 shares during the period. 36.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

