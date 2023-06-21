ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) versus BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Head to Head Review

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProKidney and BioCardia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProKidney N/A N/A -$108.03 million ($0.52) -20.65 BioCardia $1.36 million 37.13 -$11.91 million ($0.64) -3.89

BioCardia has higher revenue and earnings than ProKidney. ProKidney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCardia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

14.7% of ProKidney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of ProKidney shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of BioCardia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ProKidney and BioCardia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProKidney 0 1 5 0 2.83 BioCardia 0 1 1 0 2.50

ProKidney currently has a consensus price target of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 41.53%. BioCardia has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 201.20%. Given BioCardia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioCardia is more favorable than ProKidney.

Profitability

This table compares ProKidney and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProKidney N/A N/A -11.18% BioCardia -891.08% -274.26% -129.35%

Summary

ProKidney beats BioCardia on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProKidney

(Get Rating)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About BioCardia

(Get Rating)

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease. The company is also developing allogeneic cells therapeutic platform, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system that delivers therapeutics into the heart muscle with a penetrating helical needle from within the heart; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in Sunnyvale, California.

