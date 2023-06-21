Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $120.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.94. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The stock has a market cap of $111.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.