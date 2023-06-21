Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.77

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.77 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 6.30 ($0.08). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 5.98 ($0.08), with a volume of 41,916 shares traded.

Proteome Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.00 and a beta of -0.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Martin Diggle purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($5,118.36). Company insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Proteome Sciences Company Profile

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company offers SysQuant provides comprehensive analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; TMT MS2 for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; and TMT MS3, a method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other complex samples where quantitative accuracy is the important factor.

