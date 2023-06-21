Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Decreased by Zacks Research

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.88. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share.

AAP has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.89.

Shares of AAP opened at $67.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.79. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $63.56 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 89.15%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

