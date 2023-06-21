Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Baytex Energy Corp. Decreased by Stifel Firstegy (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) – Stifel Firstegy decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baytex Energy in a report released on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Baytex Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$555.34 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 38.01%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BTE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.53.

TSE:BTE opened at C$4.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.30. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.13 and a 52-week high of C$8.15.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

