Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Decreased by Zacks Research

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Danaher in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $9.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $236.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.98. The company has a market capitalization of $174.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,051,000 after buying an additional 13,188 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

