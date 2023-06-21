Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. Lowered by Zacks Research (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Methanex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Methanex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Methanex Stock Performance

Methanex stock opened at C$54.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.64. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$39.00 and a 52 week high of C$74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.41.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.26. Methanex had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.23%.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.