Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $8.24 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NOG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NOG stock opened at $33.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $39.01.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Articles

