Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2023 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.16.

Ovintiv Trading Down 4.5 %

OVV opened at $36.20 on Monday. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average is $41.88.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 33.45%.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,738,000 after buying an additional 5,361,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,718,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after acquiring an additional 396,726 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 16.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,080,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,398,000 after acquiring an additional 844,720 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9.8% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,371,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,717,000 after purchasing an additional 391,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.