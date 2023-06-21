Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Issued By Zacks Research

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Emerson Electric in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s FY2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

