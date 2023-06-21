Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KMX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

NYSE:KMX opened at $78.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

