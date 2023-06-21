Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Issued By William Blair

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Envista in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of NVST stock opened at $33.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Envista has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $43.29.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Envista

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,208,000 after acquiring an additional 270,768 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Envista by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,013,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,292,000 after buying an additional 671,617 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,058,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,003,000 after buying an additional 197,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Envista by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,578,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,845,000 after acquiring an additional 702,627 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Envista by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,915 shares during the period.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

