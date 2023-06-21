Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Cut by Analyst

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research report issued on Friday, June 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.78 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 43.22%.

CNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 137,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,605.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 119.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

