Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Deere & Company Cut by Analyst (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Deere & Company in a report issued on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.83. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $31.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q4 2023 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DE. Citigroup decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company stock opened at $407.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.23.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

