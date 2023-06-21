Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for AT&T Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for AT&T in a report released on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

T opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of AT&T by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 112,078 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,443,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in AT&T by 12,202.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

