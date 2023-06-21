Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI) Trading Up 0.5%

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
Qilian International Holding Group Trading Down 1.1 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19.
About Qilian International Holding Group
Qilian International Holding Group Limited manufactures and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.
