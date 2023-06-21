Raymond James Boosts Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Price Target to C$0.85

Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 115.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on Lucero Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Lucero Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSHIF opened at C$0.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.38. Lucero Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.31 and a 12-month high of C$0.64.

About Lucero Energy

Lucero Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development and production of oil-weighted assets. It focuses on the petroleum, oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States and Canada. The company was founded on March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

