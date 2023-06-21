Raymond James Comments on Blackline Safety Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Blackline Safety in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.85 million.

Blackline Safety Trading Down 0.3 %

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Blackline Safety from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Monday. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.