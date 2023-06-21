Raymond James Weighs in on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, June 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$430.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$406.30 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research set a C$10.15 target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a “tender” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canaccord Genuity Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.91.

TSE:CF opened at C$8.15 on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12 month low of C$6.24 and a 12 month high of C$11.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$809.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.31%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

