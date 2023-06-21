Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.71

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and traded as low as $4.15. Rayonier Advanced Materials shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 15,729,800 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYAM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $280.67 million, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34.

Insider Transactions at Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, SVP Joshua C. Hicks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,196.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua C. Hicks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $268,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 102,195 shares of company stock valued at $450,581 in the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,163.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after buying an additional 717,466 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 435,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 342,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,535,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,437,000 after purchasing an additional 342,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

