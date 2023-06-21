Record (LON:REC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.05

Shares of Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 89.05 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.11). Record shares last traded at GBX 87 ($1.11), with a volume of 17,418 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 89.02. The stock has a market cap of £175.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,440.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

