Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Trading Down 8.4%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 789,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,817,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Recruiter.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Recruiter.com Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group ( NASDAQ:RCRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter. Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 205.76% and a negative net margin of 71.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCRT. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 132.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 29,013 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 42.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 278,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 82,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

Featured Stories

