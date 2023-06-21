Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 558.20 ($7.14).

A number of analysts have weighed in on RDW shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.68) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 400 ($5.12) to GBX 440 ($5.63) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 644 ($8.24) to GBX 650 ($8.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

LON RDW opened at GBX 461 ($5.90) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 503.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 493.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 859.26, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 367.40 ($4.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 590 ($7.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 3.07.

In other news, insider Barbara Richmond bought 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,809.40 ($25,347.92). 20.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

