Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Macy’s, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Macy’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macy’s’ FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Macy’s Price Performance

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $12.75 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Macy’s stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Macy’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $175,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.