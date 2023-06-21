Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Phibro Animal Health Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a report released on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $13.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.19 million.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 67.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 24,840.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.