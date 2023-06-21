Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

ATD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.58.

TSE ATD opened at C$65.30 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$49.58 and a 52-week high of C$68.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

