Reviewing Pacific Ventures Group (PACV) & Its Peers

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pacific Ventures Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.4% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Pacific Ventures Group alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Ventures Group has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Ventures Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.48, indicating that their average share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Ventures Group Competitors 179 1224 1561 35 2.48

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pacific Ventures Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 94.78%. Given Pacific Ventures Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Ventures Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ventures Group $39.91 million -$7.73 million -0.03 Pacific Ventures Group Competitors $11.28 billion $1.66 billion 48.78

Pacific Ventures Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Ventures Group. Pacific Ventures Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ventures Group -19.24% N/A -102.70% Pacific Ventures Group Competitors -47.70% -40.37% -18.81%

Summary

Pacific Ventures Group competitors beat Pacific Ventures Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Pacific Ventures Group

(Get Rating)

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, meat, and food products to redistributors, hotels, restaurants, schools, and nursing homes. In addition, it manufactures and wholesales custom processed beef, pork, chicken, lamb, veal, and seafood products; and supplies fruits, vegetables, and specialty groceries to retail customers and wholesale restaurants. Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ventures Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.