Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. 4,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 28,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RZLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Rezolute from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Rezolute Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolute

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,123,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,273 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 66,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.