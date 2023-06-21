Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. 4,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 28,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RZLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Rezolute from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Rezolute Trading Up 1.8 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolute
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,123,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,273 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 66,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.
Rezolute Company Profile
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rezolute (RZLT)
- Can Barbie and the New MCU Rescue Mattel Stock?
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.