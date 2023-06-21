Richard John Jeffery Purchases 170 Shares of ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Rating) insider Richard John Jeffery acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($191.43).

Shares of AOM stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.77. The company has a market cap of £60.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2,833.33 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20. ActiveOps Plc has a one year low of GBX 67 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 97 ($1.24).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.05) price objective on shares of ActiveOps in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Australia. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

