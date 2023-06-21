RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RFM) Trading Down 0.7%

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFMGet Rating) shares dropped 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.99 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 7,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 18,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 58,148 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $721,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,630 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

