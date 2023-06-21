RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RFM) Trading Down 0.7%

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.99 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 7,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 18,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (RFM)
- Can Barbie and the New MCU Rescue Mattel Stock?
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.