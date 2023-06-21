RMR Wealth Builders Acquires 109 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $207,728,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $102.03 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $123.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

