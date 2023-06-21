RMR Wealth Builders Acquires Shares of 132 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,283.80 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,407.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,462.29.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

