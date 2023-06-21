RMR Wealth Builders Buys 229 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $293.04 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.03. The company has a market cap of $213.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

