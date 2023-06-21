RMR Wealth Builders Has $340,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $135.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.36. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

