RMR Wealth Builders Makes New $249,000 Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,905 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

