RMR Wealth Builders Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

