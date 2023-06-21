RMR Wealth Builders Sells 2,080 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in AT&T were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

