RMR Wealth Builders Takes $242,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,644 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $154.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $415.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $158.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,838,348,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,281,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,669,082 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

