RMR Wealth Builders Trims Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,328,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,248,000 after purchasing an additional 236,401 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TotalEnergies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,602 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TotalEnergies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,196,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,774,000 after purchasing an additional 364,483 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.3 %

TTE stock opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average of $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

