RMR Wealth Builders Trims Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

RMR Wealth Builders cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,028. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

