Robin Low Buys 1,250 Shares of AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) Stock

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB – Get Rating) insider Robin Low acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$24.00 ($16.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($20,547.95).
AUB Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
AUB Group Company Profile
