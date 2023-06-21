Robin Low Buys 1,250 Shares of AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) Stock

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUBGet Rating) insider Robin Low acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$24.00 ($16.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($20,547.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AUB Group Limited engages in the insurance broking and underwriting businesses in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides insurance broking and advisory services primarily to SME clients; distributes ancillary products; and designs, distributes, and manages insurance products on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

