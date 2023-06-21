Robin Low Buys 1,250 Shares of AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) Stock

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB – Get Rating) insider Robin Low acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$24.00 ($16.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($20,547.95).

AUB Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get AUB Group alerts:

AUB Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

AUB Group Limited engages in the insurance broking and underwriting businesses in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides insurance broking and advisory services primarily to SME clients; distributes ancillary products; and designs, distributes, and manages insurance products on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

Receive News & Ratings for AUB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.